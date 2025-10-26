President Murmu inaugurates Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Yashoda Medicity at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

According to a release from the President’s Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, the President said that healthcare is an integral part of nation-building. Protecting people from disease and improving their health is a priority for the government. For this purpose, health and medical infrastructure, institutions, and services are being continuously expanded across the country.

She stated that all such efforts will certainly contribute to building a healthy and developed India.

Apart from the government, all other stakeholders will also play a crucial role in these efforts. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to expand healthcare services and ensure that quality services are available in all areas of the country and that no citizen is deprived of effective healthcare.

Good private sector healthcare institutions can make an invaluable contribution to achieving this goal. She expressed confidence that Yashoda Medicity will bring about transformative work in the healthcare sector.

The President was happy to note that during the global pandemic of COVID-19, the Yashoda Hospital treated a large number of people and that it has diligently embraced national priorities such as the National TB Elimination Program. She urged the institution to contribute its utmost to national campaigns related to sickle cell anaemia.

She also advised the stakeholders of the hospital to undertake research and collaborate with other institutions for the treatment of cancer.

The President said that fulfilling social responsibility, along with medical responsibility, should be a priority for healthcare institutions. She was confident that Yashoda Medicity would realise its mission of ‘Affordable World-Class Healthcare Services to All’.

She stated that with the support of excellent healthcare institutions in both the private and government sectors, India will gain more recognition as a global healthcare destination.

(Source: ANI)