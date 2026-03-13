President Murmu hosts breakfast for MPs from multiple states and nominated Rajya Sabha members

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu hosted the Members of Parliament from many states, including Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Friday.

Following that, the Lt Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sandhu expressed that he was honoured to receive the President’s guidance via an X post from his official handle.

“Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement,” the post read.

This comes after Sandhu took the oath of office on Wednesday in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Lt Governor of Delhi. Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A day earlier, President Murmu graced the inaugural session of the Global Conference on the Role of Women in Agri-Food Systems (GCWAS-2026) in New Delhi. where she emphasised that the role of women in the agriculture sector should have a greater role in policy formulation, decision-making and leadership positions.

(Source: ANI)

