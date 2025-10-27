President Murmu extends greetings to people on Chhath Puja

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhath Puja, wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, “On the sacred occasion of the great festival of Chhath Puja, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen. This festival is an opportunity to worship Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya and to express gratitude towards Mother Nature. My best wishes are that this festival brings happiness and prosperity into everyone’s lives and inspires us towards environmental conservation.”

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Sunday, and today marks the Sandhya Arghya (evening arghya).

The festival will end with morning arghya on Tuesday.

This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, describing the festival as a reflection of the “deep unity” between culture, nature, and society. He noted that devotees from all sections of society come together at ghats, which he called the “most beautiful” example of India’s social harmony.

In the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said, “All of us celebrated Diwali a few days ago, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. Thekuas are being made at homes. Ghats are being decorated. The way women devotees prepare for the Chhath is an inspiration. Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society.

Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats. This sight is the most beautiful example of India’s social unity.”

The Prime Minister also urged people to participate in Chhath Puja festivities, stating, “Wherever you are in the world, if you have a chance, try to participate in Chhath Puja. I bow down to Chhathi Maiya. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Chhath, especially to the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal.”

(ANI)

