President Murmu extends greetings to citizens on eve of Onam, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her warm greetings and best wishes to citizens on the eve of Onam and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In her message on the eve of Onam, the President extended greetings to all citizens, particularly people from Keralam living in India and abroad.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Keralam living in India and abroad,” President Murmu said in a press release.

She said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to nature on the arrival of the new harvest and celebrates the rich culture and spirit of brotherhood.

“Onam celebrates our rich culture and spirit of brotherhood. It promotes unity in diversity,” she said.

The President noted that boat races, folk dances, music and sports are important traditions associated with Onam and showcase the culture and values of Keralam.

She also expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all and inspire citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress.

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“I pray that this auspicious festival brings happiness, peace, good health and prosperity to all, and inspires the citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress,” she said.

On the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, President Murmu also extended her greetings and best wishes to citizens living in India and abroad, particularly the Muslim community.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters,” she said.

The President said the festival is an occasion to recall the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

She said his teachings inspire people to follow the path of pious conduct and dutifulness.

“May the noble ideals of Prophet Muhammad inspire us to contribute actively towards building an inclusive and developed India,” President Murmu said.

(Source: ANI)