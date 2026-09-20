President Murmu express grief over deaths of Odia tourists in MP river accident

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the deaths of seven Odia tourists after the car they were travelling in was swept away by a rain-swollen stream near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

“The news of the loss of lives in the car accident that occurred in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members,” the President said on X on Saturday.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the incident was deeply saddening, asserting that coordination efforts are underway to bring back the bodies to the state.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. It was a truly heart-wrenching tragedy, and I pray to God that no one else has to face such a fate in the future,” he said.

“We immediately instructed our Chief Secretary and the concerned department to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure the bodies are brought back to Odisha with dignity. We have been in constant communication, and the latest reports indicate that comprehensive arrangements have been made to transport the bodies to Odisha respectfully. They are expected to arrive tomorrow,” he said.

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He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the victims. “Our team will assist the family throughout this process, ensuring the bodies are received with the respect and sympathy they deserve,” he said.

​The tragedy has left elderly family patriarch Banamali Behera mourning.

Weeping at his residence, the elderly father Banamali Behera expressed complete disbelief over the incident. He said he lost everything.​ “They had gone on a spiritual journey to Mahakaleshwar with so much happiness and devotion to pray for the family,” a grief-stricken relative shared on behalf of the family.

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated, “The mishap in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is extremely painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

(ANI)