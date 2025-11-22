President Murmu departs for Puttaparthi to attend Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations

Advertisement

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu departed from Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

The visit marks a significant event in the spiritual and cultural calendar, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the revered spiritual leader’s birth.

Senior officials of the Telangana government, along with representatives from the central administration, coordinated with airport authorities for a seamless departure.

Advertisement

Besides the president, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are also scheduled to attend the event.

During her visit to Puttaparthi, President Murmu is scheduled to participate in various ceremonial and commemorative events, including interactions with devotees and spiritual leaders associated with the Sathya Sai Organisation. The centenary celebrations are expected to attract thousands of followers and dignitaries from across India and abroad, marking the occasion as one of national and international spiritual significance.

The President’s itinerary includes addressing the attendees and offering her blessings at the event, reflecting her commitment to promoting cultural, spiritual, and humanitarian values nationwide. The organisers have implemented extensive arrangements to ensure safety, smooth crowd management, and an orderly conduct of ceremonies. (ANI)