President Kovind PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on holy occasion of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, and prayed for the good health of all.

Modi wrote on Twitter: “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We bow to Lord Jagannath and pray that his blessings bring good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. Jai Jagannath!”

Tweeting in Hindi, President Kovind also wished everyone happiness and good health. He said: “I wish that with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the lives of all the countrymen remain full of happiness, prosperity, and health.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished that the Covid-19 pandemic would end soon with the blessings of the deities. He prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah prayed that Lord Jagannath may shower his blessings on everyone and fill everyone’s life with good health, prosperity, and good fortune.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath shower his blessings on everyone and fill everyone’s life with good health, prosperity, and good fortune. Jai Jagannath!,” Shah tweeted.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswasbhusan Harichandan, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, and many senior leaders greeted people on this occasion.

