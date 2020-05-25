President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet people on Eid

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The President tweeted: “Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace, and harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with and caring for the vulnerable and needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread.”

The Prime Minister said that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter: “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you.”

Eid is being celebrated in most part of the country on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Sunday, prominent Muslim clerics in Delhi had appealed to people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms in view of the coronavirus outbreak.