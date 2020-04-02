President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah greet nation on Ram Navami

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking to Twitter, the President said: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warm-heartedness and friendship.

“Come, on this festival of Rama Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram’s ideals in our lives and build a glorious India.”

Also in a tweet, Modi said: “Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shree Ram.”

Shah also took to Twitter and wrote: “Heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen on Ram Navami. A strong symbol of India’s faith and unwavering reverence, may Lord Rama bless everyone and bring good health and good fortune.”

Meanwhile, Gandhi said: “Best wishes and greetings to each and every one of you on Ram Navami.”

Ram Navami falls on the end of Navratri – a nine-day Hindu festival where prayers are offered to goddess Durga.

The festival is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar.

This year, there were no celebrations due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Modi on March 23 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

As of Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,834 with 41 deaths across the country.