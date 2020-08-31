President Kovind, PM Modi, Odisha CM, others mourn demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Bhubaneswar: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening. His son Abhijit Mukherjee intimated about it in a tweet.

Following demise of Pranab da, President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to tweeter to condole his death.

President Kovind wrote, “Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

Grieving death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mentioned in a tweet that Pranab Da was a prolific reader, powerful orator, scholar & had an unparalleled experience in governance.

Kandhamal MP, founder of KISS and KIIT, Dr. Achyuta Samanta condoled demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said — The nation has lost a great leader, thinker & a wonderful statesman. His entire life was dedicated to service of the nation.