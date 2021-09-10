President Kovind, PM Modi extends warm wishes to citizens on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya! Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. I wish that Vighnaharta Ganesha makes our efforts against COVID-19 successful and blesses everyone with happiness and peace. Come, let us all be COVID-friendly while celebrating the festival,” the President tweeted in hindi.

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें। आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्‍यवहार करते हुए यह त्‍योहार मनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings on the occasion on via his official Twitter handle and wrote “Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone’s life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be observed with less pomp amid Covid-19 restrictions and protocols. Last year too the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to large-scale celebrations in many parts of the country.