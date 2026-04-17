President Droupadi Murmu to visit Himachal Pradesh later this month

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Shimla: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a six-day official visit to Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 2 covering key locations including Shimla, Atal Tunnel (Rohtang) and Palampur, as per a draft itinerary from the President’s Secretariat.

According to the programme, the President will depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 27 and travel via Palam Airport to Chandigarh, before flying by an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter to Kalyani Helipad at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra. The President will stay at Rashtrapati Niwas during the Shimla leg of the visit.

On April 28, engagements remain largely reserved, with proposed inaugurations yet to be confirmed.

On April 29, the President is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel area. The programme includes travel to Sissu Helipad, followed by a road journey to the North Portal of the tunnel. The President will receive a detailed briefing by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authorities, visit the ingress tunnel, and proceed to the South Portal, where photographs and a presentation at the Model Room are planned. The itinerary also includes high tea before returning to Mashobra.

On April 30, the President will travel to Palampur to attend the 17th Convocation of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University as the Chief Guest. She will return to Shimla the same day.

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Later that evening, the President is scheduled to visit the Army Training Command in Shimla.

May 1 has been reserved for official engagements, including an ‘At Home’ function and other appointments.

On May 2, the President will depart from Mashobra, travel via helicopter to Chandigarh, and then fly back to Delhi.

The itinerary is tentative, with certain programmes marked as ‘reserved or ‘to be confirmed.’

(ANI)

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