President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie in Rafale on Oct 29

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Haryana’s Ambala on Wednesday.

On April 8, 2023, the President took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow where she will take a sortie in Rafale,” a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Earlier today, President Murmu inaugurated the opening plenary of the Eighth Session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly (ISA) in the national capital, as per a release by the President’s Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the ISA stands as a symbol of humanity’s shared aspiration–to harness solar energy as a source of inclusion, dignity, and collective prosperity.

The President said that climate change is affecting the entire world. Urgent and concrete steps need to be taken to deal with this threat. India is committed to combating climate change and is taking determined steps. She highlighted that ISA represents a significant step towards addressing this global challenge by encouraging the adoption and use of solar energy.

The President said, “The idea of inclusion defines India’s development journey. Our experience in illuminating homes in the remotest areas, confirms our belief that energy equity is the foundation of social equity. Access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities, drives local economy, and opens up opportunities that extend well beyond the provision of electricity,” adding that solar energy is not merely about power generation but also about empowerment and inclusive development.

The President said, “We should work with more dedication not only for our own countries but for the entire world, and not only for the present generation but for future generations.”

She further expressed confidence that the deliberations and decisions of this Assembly will act as a milestone in the production of solar energy which will contribute in building an inclusive and equitable world.

(Source: ANI)