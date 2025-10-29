President Droupadi Murmu to fly in Rafale fighter jet shortly

Advertisement

Haryana: President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from Ambala Air Force Base in Haryana shortly. The Indian Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, was also present during the occasion.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006, and November 25, 2009, respectively.

“The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in Rafale,” a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On April 8, 2023, the President took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

The first five Rafale aircraft, which had arrived from France on July 27, 2020, were inducted into 17 Squadron, the ‘Golden Arrows’.

The Rafale jets were used in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan.

