President Droupadi Murmu, PM modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) on Wednesday and urged people to follow the teachings and principles of Guru Nanak Dev to create a harmonious and peaceful society.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the President wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially our Sikh brothers and sisters.”

In her message, President Murmu highlighted the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, which focus on truth, justice, compassion, and equality. “This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice, and compassion is the true measure of success. His teachings emphasise one God and human equality. He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another. On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, urging the nation to reflect on the teachings, morals and wisdom of the first Sikh Guru.

In a post shared on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “The life and message of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to guide humanity with timeless wisdom. His teachings of compassion, equality, humility and service are very inspiring. Greetings on his Parkash Purab. May his divine light keep illuminating our planet forever.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings to the people on the sacred occasion.

Sharing her wishes on X, she wrote, “Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Wand Chhako…Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan to all on the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Let us, by acting upon the golden message of Guru Nanak Sahib Ji–of the welfare of all humanity, earning through honest labour, equality, and selfless service to humanity–illuminate our own lives and those of others.”

Across India, devotees observed the festival with great devotion and enthusiasm. In Amritsar, thousands of devotees took holy dips in the Amrit Sarovar at Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and paid obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The holy shrine was illuminated, and hymns were recited as devotees participated in kirtans and langars (community feasts).

In Delhi, devotees arrived at the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer homage to Guru Nanak Dev.

In Mumbai, devotees arrived at Gurudwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar to pay obeisance on the occasion.Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day is celebrated across the world with spiritual fervour, kirtan, processions, and acts of service, reflecting the Guru’s message of equality, humility, and devotion to God.

