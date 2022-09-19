President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen’s funeral

President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral to be held today at Westminster Abbey in London.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London and attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the India.

President Murmu signed Queen Elizabeth II’s condolence book at the Lancaster House, next to Buckingham Palace in London.

The funeral will be attended by a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries. Foreign royals and world leaders will join the Queen’s family for the state funeral that will be watched by hundreds of millions all over the world.

Other dignitaries from Asia include Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will also attend the Queen’s funeral.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had invited President Murmu to a banquet hall at Buckingham Palace before the funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch,aged 96, has died on Sep 8, at Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.