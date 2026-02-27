President Droupadi Murmu flies LCH ‘Prachand’ as Co-Pilot near India-Pak border in Rajasthan

Advertisement

Jaipur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday flew as a co-pilot in the indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. The sortie took off from the Indian Air Force station in Jaisalmer after the President was briefed by the crew about the helicopter’s features and mission profile.

Dressed in an olive-green flight suit and helmet, the President was seen waving from the cockpit moments before take-off. The LCH ‘Prachand’ is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built to operate in high-altitude areas and challenging terrains.

Earlier, in October last year, President Murmu had taken a sortie in a Dassault Rafale fighter jet at the Air Force Station in Ambala, Haryana. Ambala is the first Air Force station to receive Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation’s facility in France.

During that sortie, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces flew for nearly 30 minutes, covering around 200 kilometres. The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The jet flew at an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet and a speed of about 700 km per hour. The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of the Rafale aircraft and the Indian Air Force.

In 2023, she had also taken a sortie in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, marking another milestone in her engagements with the armed forces.