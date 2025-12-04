President Droupadi Murmu extends Navy Day greetings

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended Navy Day greetings and saluted the Navy personnel, veterans and their families.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

In a post on X, “Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment. From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Navy Day greetings and said that the maritime force is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination.

PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant, India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, during Diwali last year.

“Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus,” PM Modi said on X.

Remembering spending the 2025 Diwali aboard the aircraft carrier, PM Modi wrote, “I can never forget this year’s Diwali, which I spent with Naval personnel on board INS Vikrant. Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead,” as he posted a video of him aboard the ship.

On Wednesday, the Navy displayed its operational prowess and maritime capabilities through a spectacular ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram.

The mega event brought alive the Navy’s formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation’s growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

