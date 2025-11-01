President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings to states, Union Territories on their Formation Day

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Pudducherry on their Formation Day.

The President acknowledged the states’ contribution to the progress and development of the nation and prayed for the well-being of all on the social media platform X.

“Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India’s progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents,” President Mumru wrote.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station Ambala, Haryana, and described the experience as “unforgettable”. She congratulated the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station for successfully organising this sortie.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometres before returning to the Air Force Station. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometres per hour, the statement added.

On the official account of the President on social media later in the day, while flying in a Rafale aircraft over Ambala-Kurukshetra in Haryana, President Droupadi Murmu shared her experience:

‘This flight in the Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. Today, from this modern aircraft, I am seeing this ancient land and Brahm Sarovar, which is a symbol of our cultural diversity and historical journey. My faith in our military capability is becoming even firmer.

She is the first President to have taken sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI in 2023, the President’s Secretariat stated in an official announcement.

