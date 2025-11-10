President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of Delhi blast victims

Advertisement

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the Delhi car blast on Monday evening.

In a post on X, she wrote, “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the blast that has taken place in Delhi. I pray for quick recovery of those injured.”

The blast near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station claimed eight lives and injured several people, prompting a high alert across the capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site, assuring thorough investigation by agencies including the NIA and NSG. Political leaders across parties also offered prayers for the victims and called for peace amid the tragedy​.

