President Droupadi Murmu best wishes everyone and extends heartfelt greetings on festival

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New Delhi: On the occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiraoba, President Droupadi Murmu extends her heartfelt greeting to all citizens today on X.

President Droupadi Murmu writes, “On the sacred occasion of Chaitra Shuklaadi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Cheiroba, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens.”

“These festivals, celebrated across various regions of the country to welcome the arrival of the new year, are vibrant symbols of India’s rich cultural diversity.”

My fond hope is that these joyous occasions infuse prosperity and new hopes into everyone’s lives.

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चैत्र शुक्लादि, उगादी, गुड़ी-पड़वा, चेती-चांद, नवरेह एवं साजिबु-चेरोबा के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मैं हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में नववर्ष के आगमन के स्वागत में मनाए जाने वाले ये उत्सव भारत की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विविधता के उल्लासपूर्ण प्रतीक हैं।… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 19, 2026