President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi greet citizens on Maharashtra Formation Day

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra on the state’s foundation day, highlighting the state’s legacy of social reform and its continued contribution to the nation’s progress.

President praised Maharashtra as the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and noted the contributions of eminent personalities who shaped India’s social and political landscape.

In a post on X, the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared, “On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state. This sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us with patriotism, courage, and self-respect.”

“From Maharashtra, great luminaries such as Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar have given new direction to society and the nation. The industrious and determined people of Maharashtra are making significant contributions to the country’s journey of development. My wish is that Maharashtra continues to advance on the path of continuous progress and that happiness and prosperity permeate the lives of all its residents,” the post read.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra, lauding its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to the nation’s development.

He highlighted Maharashtra’s legacy in fields like literature, music, cinema, industry and education, and wished for the state’s continued progress and the well-being of its peoaple.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings to all my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra has a long and glorious history of social awakening, rich cultural traditions, and leadership in diverse fields.”

“Through literature, theater, music, cinema to industry, education, science, and public service, the state has made invaluable contributions to India’s progress. I pray for the continued development of Maharashtra and the welfare of its great people,” the post read.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 to mark the bifurcation of the “Bombay” state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

(ANI)