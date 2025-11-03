President Droupadi Murmu addresses Uttarakhand Assembly on silver jubilee

Advertisement

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the special session of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the silver jubilee of the state and noted that since the formation of the state, there has been improvement in several parameters of the Human Development Index (HDI) in the state.

President Murmu commended the state’s efforts towards women’s empowerment and hoped that the number of women in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will further increase in the future.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, President Murmu expressed happiness over the increased literacy rate in the state.

“As a result of holistic development efforts, there has been improvement in several parameters of the Human Development Index in the state. I am pleased to note that literacy has increased in the state. Maternal and infant mortality rates have declined, and efforts are being made to make health services accessible. I particularly commend the efforts being made towards women’s empowerment…The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has enhanced its prestige by appointing Ritu Khanduri Bhushan as the state’s first woman Speaker. I hope that with the active efforts of all stakeholders, the number of women in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will increase,” President Murmu said.

The President praised the Uttarakhand government for implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

“Our Constitution makers have made provisions for the creation of a Uniform Civil Code for citizens under Article 44 of the Constitution. I commend the members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for implementing the Uniform Civil Code Bill, in accordance with the policy directives of the Constitution makers,” she said.

President Murmu further lauded all past and present lawmakers of Uttarakhand for passing bills inspired by transparency, morality, and social justice.

“I am told that over 550 bills have been passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly, including the Uttarakhand Lokayukta Bill, the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Bill, and the Anti-Cheating Bill. I commend all past and present lawmakers for passing such bills inspired by transparency, morality, and social justice,” the President added.

Advertisement

President Murmu is on visit to the state from November 2 to November 4. After her address to the Legislative Assembly President Murmu will leave for Nainital. She will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital before finally departing from Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, addressing the Assembly, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) noted that the state has achieved many significant achievements in various fields.

“In these 25 years, Uttarakhand has achieved many significant achievements in various fields. This period has been a significant period for Uttarakhand in terms of economic prosperity, good governance, social justice, women’s welfare, and infrastructure. As a result of these achievements, our state is moving towards a prosperous and educated Uttarakhand. The important participation of women, youth, and ex-servicemen in the state’s development is noteworthy,” he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to President Murmu and said her words will continue to guide the state for the next 25 years.

He said, “Your (President Murmu) words will continue to guide us for the next 25 years, illuminating the path of Uttarakhand’s progress. Madam President, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will complete 25 years of its establishment on November 9th…Many martyrs sacrificed their lives for the creation of this state. On this occasion, I pay my respectful homage to all those known and unknown statehood agitators whose sacrifices have enabled this state to complete its glorious journey of 25 years.”

This yea, Uttarakhand is celebrating its Silver Jubilee (25th anniversary) in November 2025. The state was formed on November 9, 2000, after being carved out of northern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)