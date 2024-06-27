President Droupadi Murmu addresses joint session of Parliament, Strict punishment for NEET accused

New-Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the 18th Parliament today (June 27). During her speech, she praised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it is working towards making India the third-largest economy in the world.

In her address, President Murmu stated, “An impartial investigation will be conducted into the paper leak, and the culprits will be given strict punishment.”

President Murmu’s statement comes amid irregularities exposed in the NEET-UG 2024 and UGC NET examinations.

Ms Murmu said the government is “committed to a fair investigation” and vowed “strict punishment to the culprits”. “The recent irregularities and paper leaks are being dealt with strongly (and) the government’s focus is on improving the exam process.

Even before this, we have seen paper leaks in different states. Rising above partisan politics, a nationwide concrete solution is needed for this. Parliament has formed a strict law against irregularities in examinations”, President Murmu said in her statement.