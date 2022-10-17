President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud as next Chief Justice of India

By Himanshu
Justice Chandrachud next Chief Justice of India
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Dr DY Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India. This will be effective from 9th November 2022.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” tweeted Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday.

The formal oath taking ceremony will be held on 9th November. Rijiju also wished his best to Justice Chandrachud in a tweet and wrote, “Extending my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud for the formal oath taking ceremony on 9th Nov.”

Earlier this month, Chief Justice of India UU Lalit had recommended the name of Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. Accordingly, Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI.

It is to be noted that Chief Justice UU Lalit is retiring on November 8 this year.

