Presence of Sulphur on Moon’s South Pole confirmed by Pragyan Rover: ISRO

Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway.: Reports

Presence of Sulphur on Moon’s South Pole confirmed
Image credit: Twitter/@isro

New Delhi: In a great achievement, the Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover has confirmed presence of Sulphur near the South Pole of the lunar surface. In a X post (formerly Twitter) ISRO informed about this development.

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Rover unambiguously confirms the presence of Sulphur (S) in the lunar surface near the south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements, reads the post by ISRO on X platform.

The X post by ISRO also mentioned that Al, Ca, Fe, Cr, Ti, Mn, Si, and O are also detected, as expected. Search for Hydrogen (H) is underway.

It is to be noted that LIBS instrument is reportedly developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS)/ISRO, Bengaluru.

