Mahashivratri
Photo: Hindi.Sakshi

Preparations finalised for Shivratri celebrations in Kashmir

By IANS
0 11

Srinagar: For the smooth celebration of the Mahashivratri festival across the Kashmir Division on February 21, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide essential commodities in areas populated by the Pandit community on a priority basis.

He further directed them to establish fisheries, lotus stems, vegetables, walnut and flower stalls in the Pandit colonies and at temples.

Mahashivratri
Photo: Tour my India

Concerned departments have been asked to launch an intense market checking on daily basis to curb black marketing of essential commodities during the festival and to ensure availability of essential commodities like in the markets as per the notified rates and quality standards.

Related News

Cabinet approves Bill to protect women’s reproductive…

SC invites Nitin Gadkari to court on issues related to EVs

8-year-old girl raped by 16 men, dies in Chennai hospital

Mamata slams BJP govt over Tapas Paul’s death

Photo: Times of India

Major congregation will be held at the Shankaracharya temple in the city where devotees perform day long special prayers. Temples in other districts will also hold similar kind of gatherings.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the fisheries department to deploy mobile fish vans at various places in the city.

Mahashivratri
photo: Laluuram

Besides, local fishermen will install their vending shops at Habba Kadal and Ganpatyar localities.

 

You might also like
Nation

Cabinet approves Bill to protect women’s reproductive rights

Nation

SC invites Nitin Gadkari to court on issues related to EVs

Nation

8-year-old girl raped by 16 men, dies in Chennai hospital

Nation

Mamata slams BJP govt over Tapas Paul’s death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.