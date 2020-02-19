Preparations finalised for Shivratri celebrations in Kashmir

Srinagar: For the smooth celebration of the Mahashivratri festival across the Kashmir Division on February 21, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to provide essential commodities in areas populated by the Pandit community on a priority basis.

He further directed them to establish fisheries, lotus stems, vegetables, walnut and flower stalls in the Pandit colonies and at temples.

Concerned departments have been asked to launch an intense market checking on daily basis to curb black marketing of essential commodities during the festival and to ensure availability of essential commodities like in the markets as per the notified rates and quality standards.

Major congregation will be held at the Shankaracharya temple in the city where devotees perform day long special prayers. Temples in other districts will also hold similar kind of gatherings.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the fisheries department to deploy mobile fish vans at various places in the city.

Besides, local fishermen will install their vending shops at Habba Kadal and Ganpatyar localities.