Premium petrol prices hiked up to Rs 2.35 per litre, normal petrol rates remains unchanged

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New-Delhi: Oil marketing companies hiked the premium petrol price by up to Rs 2.35 per litre with immediate effect from today (March 20, 2026) amid the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

Prices of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) speed, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Power fuel and Indian Oil’s XP90 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre.

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There has been no change in the petrol price today for regular fuel.