Pregnant women in India can get vaccinated against Covid-19: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: Pregnant women in India are now eligible for taking Covid-19 vaccination, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on July 2, 2021.

The pregnant women can now register on CoWIN platform or opt for walk-in vaccination at their nearest Covid Vaccination Centre, the ministry added.

This development comes after; the Union Health Ministry accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on vaccination pregnant women in India.

The operational guidelines for vaccinating pregnant women, Counselling Kit for Medical Officers and FLWs, and IEC material for general public shared with States/ UTs for its implementation.

The decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the COVID vaccination. The decision has been communicated to all the States/ UTs to implement it under the on-going National COVID Vaccination Program.