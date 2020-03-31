Pregnant woman walks 200 km to her home in Uttar Pradesh

Jalaun (UP): A pregnant woman and her husband, working as daily wagers at a construction site in Noida for five years, have walked over 200 km to reach their village Aunta in Rath area of Jalaun district.

Anju Devi, 25, eight months pregnant, covered the distance in two days and two nights and reached her village on Sunday night.

After reaching Rath, Anju and her husband Ashok ,28, went to a Community Health Centre where they underwent medical checkup.

Doctors conducted a thermal screening and declared the couple to be normal. However, they were instructed to remain quarantined for 14 days.

Ashok is a landless farmer and works at a construction site in Noida. They walked for 200 km up to Orai and finally reached Rath on a loader. Anju and her husband were in constant touch with their family during the journey.

“We could not move out earlier because our dues had not been paid by the contractor. We packed ‘roti’ and ‘sabzi’ and later some people gave us food on the way. I am relieved that we are finally back home,” said Ashok.