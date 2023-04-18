Pregnant woman shot dead in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur over SUV demand

Patna: A man in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district shot dead his pregnant wife after his demand of for a SUV was not met by her family, and her angry parents and relatives cremated her dead body in front of his house, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Kajal Kumari, had a love marriage with Aakash Mahto 6 month ago and her parents gave a dowry and a car as per their financial capacity.

After a few months, Mahto demanded a Thar SUV which her family was unable to afford. However, he stayed adamant on his demand and also threatened her parents several times that he would kill her if his demand would not meet.

Mahto shot his wife on Monday night and fled from the spot. After learning about the incident, her family members reached there. The police were also informed and the dead body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

After the post-mortem examination was conducted in Sadar hospital, Kajal’s family took the dead body to the accused’s house at Motipur village and cremated her in front of the door.

“We have registered an FIR on a written complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother Neelam Devi. She alleged that Aakash Mahto, his father Vijay Mahto, mother Rajpati Devi, sister Priya Kumari alias Guthi Kumari, two friends Vishal Kumar and Chandrashekher Kumar were involved in the murder of Kajal,” Muzaffarpur’s DSP, West, Abhishek Anand said.

The complainant also alleged that the accused was involved in illegal works and Kajal was objecting to it.

“We are conducting raids to arrest the accused. They are absconding now,” Anand said.

“Keeping in view of the seriousness of the incident, we have deployed a large number of police forces at the village. The cremation was done in front of the police. The force was deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident,” he added.

Earlier, a dead body of a girl was cremated in front of her boyfriend’s house in a village that comes under Kanti police station as well.

(IANS)