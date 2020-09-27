Karnataka road accident
Representational image

Pregnant woman among seven of one family killed in Karnataka road mishap

By IANS

Kalaburagi: Seven persons, including four women, of a family were killed early Sunday morning and one man seriously injured when a multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in hit a truck at high speed and rolled into a ditch on Kalaburagi’s outskirts in north Karnataka, police said.

A pregnant woman was among the victims.

“The mishap occurred in the wee hours when the ill-fated vehicle hit a truck parked on the roadside and fell into a ditch filled with rainwater, killing all seven on the spot,” Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner of police DK Babu told IANS on phone.

Related News

Stamped people’s entry barred before end of quarantine…

Karnataka to test high risk COVID state passengers at Rs 650

10 Karnataka special trains ferry 13,233 migrants home

10 special Karnataka trains ferry 14,428 migrants home

Kalaburagi is 630km north of Bengaluru in the southern state.

One male passenger injured in the mishap was rushed to the district hospital for treatment.

“The eight of family were travelling to Kalaburagi from their hometown Aland in the northern district to get admitted a pregnant family member in a state-run hospital for delivery,” Babu said.

The district police registered a case of rash driving and sent the bodies to state-run hospital for autopsies.

You might also like
Nation

Promised To Fill 10 Lakh Vacancies Soon After Returning To Power: Tejashwi Yadav

State

Golden opportunity of government job in railway, just few days left for application

Nation

After Rohtang, focus now on Shinku La tunnel amid tension in Himalayas

Nation

BSF foils Pakistan terrorists infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7