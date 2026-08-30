Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Jhunsi-Jaunpur Road Submerges, Over 20 Villages Cut Off

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Prayagraj: The flood situation in Prayagraj has worsened as the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers continue to rise due to incessant rainfall in hilly and plain regions.

Both rivers are nearing the danger mark, raising concerns among residents living in low-lying and riverside areas.

The district administration has issued an alert and activated all flood relief posts in view of the situation.

The Prayagraj-Bhadra-Sunaoti-Jaunpur main connecting road has been completely submerged due to flooding, with more than three feet of water flowing on the road. The disruption has forced residents and commuters to risk their lives while travelling through the affected stretch.

Residents said that the problem recurs every year during the monsoon season. With the road submerged, connectivity between around 20 to 25 villages and the main city is likely to be affected.

Residents said the disruption in transportation has impacted the supply of essential goods and created difficulties for school-going children. They expressed concern that if the water level continues to rise, floodwaters may enter villages and several areas could lose connectivity completely.

“Due to the rising water level, the road has been completely submerged, and people are facing a lot of difficulties in commuting. Villagers are being forced to take risks while crossing the waterlogged stretch. The supply of essential items has also been affected, and people are worried that if the water level increases further, the situation may become more difficult. We request the administration to take necessary steps and provide help to the affected residents”, Pankaj Yadav, a local resident, told ANI.

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“The increasing water level has created major problems for villagers and daily commuters. Many people use this route for work, education, and other essential activities, but now travelling has become extremely difficult. The water on the road is continuously increasing, and there is a fear that nearby villages may also be affected. We urge the administration to take immediate action and ensure proper arrangements for the people”, Divakar Vind, a local resident, told ANI.

“Waterlogging on the main connecting road has disrupted normal life in the area. People are facing difficulties in reaching the city, and school children and elderly residents are among those most affected. Every year during the monsoon, this problem arises, but a permanent solution has not been found. If the water level continues to rise, several villages may lose connectivity completely”, Mukesh Yadav, a local resident, told ANI.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation and keeping a watch on the rising water levels in the affected areas.

Earlier, in view of the potential rise in water levels of the Ganga and Varuna rivers and the likelihood of flooding in the Varanasi district, the district administration has made comprehensive, multi-layered preparations to ensure public safety and facilitate swift relief and rescue operations.

By ensuring the availability of necessary resources in flood-affected and flood-prone areas, the administration has established effective coordination among various departments and rescue agencies; this ensures that, if the need arises, affected individuals can be immediately moved to safe locations and provided with all essential basic amenities.

A total of 61 flood relief camps have been identified across the district to provide safe shelter to affected families. Arrangements have been made at these camps to provide not only accommodation but also food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation, and other essential facilities for the affected people.

(ANI)