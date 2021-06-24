Praveen Sinha appointed as Special Director of CBI

By IANS
Praveen Sinha
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday appointed CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha as the Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a post earlier held by Rakesh Asthana.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Praveen Sinha as the Special Director of CBI for a tenure up to his superannuation on April 30, 2022 from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Department of Personnel and Training said.

The post of Special Director is the second senior-most position in the CBI after the Director. The post was vacant for the last three years.

Related News

Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi Goes Missing In Antigua,…

CBI Arrests Senior Passport Assistant For Taking Bribe At…

Sinha, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1988 batch, has served as the agency’s acting Director after Rishi Kumar Shukla had retired on February 3. He held the post till Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as new CBI chief by the high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In CBI, Sinha had earlier served as the superintendent of police, deputy inspector general, joint director and additional director in two stints between 2000 and 2021.

Sinha was also instrumental in revising the crime manual of the agency after 15 years.

Sinha had also served as the Deputy Director, ACB, Ahmedabad, in 1996.

You might also like
Nation

COVID-19: India reports over 54K new cases, 1,321 deaths in 24 hours

State

Petrol And Diesel price increases in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hrs, Check Fuel rates…

Business

Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check Rates

State

22 pairs of Special trains from ECo Railways extended from July 1st till further…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.