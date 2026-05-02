Prasoon Joshi Appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati, watch

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New Delhi: Noted lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi has been appointed Chairman of Prasar Bharati, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.

He will oversee All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Congratulating Joshi, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called him a “rare creative spirit” and said Prasar Bharati will gain “renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice” under his stewardship.

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Joshi currently serves as Chairperson of CBFC since 2017 and was recently Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India. The post was vacant after Navneet Kumar Sehgal resigned in December 2025.

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