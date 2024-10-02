Prashant Kishor Launches Jan Suraaj Party

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor, the former election strategist has launched his new political party ‘Jan Suraaj Party’. Reportedly, the party is expected to contest all seats of Bihar in the next Assembly polls.

Kishor has formally launched his party on Wednesday. And by this he has entered into electoral politics. Earlier this year, he had announced that he was ready for a formal launch as a political party.

As per reports, the party will be headed by Manoj Bharti, a retired officer of the Indian Foreign Service.

Mr Kishor has said if elected, the party would end prohibition of liquor in the state and use the earnings to improve the education sector, reported NDTV.

It is to be noted that for more than two years, Mr Kishor has been travelling across the state to raise awareness about what he says ought to be the election agenda. According to him his party would offer the people ‘a fresh alternative’.