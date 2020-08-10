Pranab
File Photo

Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID19. This was informed by Mukherjee himself.

Pranab Mukherjee on his Twitter handle said that he came in contact with the virus while he had gone to a hospital. 

He also requested the people who came in contact with him in the last week to self isolate and do their COVID test. 

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee,” he said on his Twitter handle. 

