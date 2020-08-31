New Delhi: Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee passed away today. He died while he was undergoing treatment at the Army (Research and Referral) Hospital in New Delhi.

The former President’s death news was informed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee.

According to the hospital authorities, the condition of Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection.

He had tested positive for Covid-19. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for Covid-19 today,” he had said on a tweet post.

He is survived by his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee, and sons Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.

In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee has been a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India. He was 13th President of India and was in office between July 25, 2012 and July 25, 2017.

Pranab Mukherjee was also the Finance Minister for two terms. He was the FM from January 24, 2009 to July 24, 2012 during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister and from January 5, 1982 to December 31, 1984 when late Indira Gandhi was the PM.

Besides, he was the Finance Minister (in office from 24 January 2009 to 24 July 2012 and from 5 January 1982 to 31 December 1984), Defence Minister (in office from 22 May 2004 to 26 October 2006), External Affairs Minister (in office from 24 October 2006 to 22 May 2009 and from 10 February 1995 to 16 May 1996).

He also held several important posts in Congress party including the leader of the Lok Sabha.

Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 2019 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.