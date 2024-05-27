Prajwal Revanna releases video, says will appear before SIT on May 31

Bengaluru: In his first appearance after the alleged sex video scandal surfaced, prime accused — fugitive Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MP Prajwal Revanna — released a video on Monday claiming that he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 31.

In the 2.57-minute video, Prajwal Revanna refuted allegations against him and called them part of a political conspiracy.

“No one should take me wrong. I am appearing before the SIT on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. I want to answer in connection with the allegations against me by fully cooperating with the SIT and answering all questions,” he said.

“I have full faith in the courts and will fight against false cases against me there. I will also come out of these false cases through the court only,” he added.

“The forces in my native Hassan came together against me and made all attempts to bring me down as making progress in politics. After seeing all these developments, I was shocked and stayed away,” Prajwal Revanna claimed.

In the opening moments of the video, Prajwal Revanna can be heard saying: “Firstly, I apologise to my parents (former zilla panchayat member Bhavani Revanna and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna), grandfather (former PM H.D. Deve Gowda), Kumaranna (his uncle & former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy), party workers. I have come out to give information about my whereabouts in a foreign country.”

#WATCH | In a self-made video, JDS MP Prajwal Revanna says, "I will appear before SIT on 31 May." He said, "…When elections were held on 26th April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed, my foreign trip was pre-planned. I came to know about the allegations while…



“The election was held on April 26. Then, there was no case or FIR lodged against me. My foreign trip on April 26 was pre-planned. I went abroad accordingly and after three days, I happened to see Youtube videos. Then I got to know about the case,” he said.

“The SIT had sent a notice to me and I had sought seven days to appear before the authorities and I also communicated the same with the SIT through my advocate,” Prajwal Revanna said.

“Next day onwards, including Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leaders raising this issue started to campaign. After seeing all this, I went into depression. In that background I had sought apologies from everyone,” he said.

“I ask for the blessings of God, family and my people in my attempt to come out of these false cases. I am appearing before the SIT on the morning of May 31. I will bring down the curtains on everything. I want to apologise to everyone and I also want to convey my thanks to all,” he stated.