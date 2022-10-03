‘Prachand’: IAF inducts first batch of indigenously-developed LCH today

Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted the first batch of Made in India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) on Monday which would be called ‘Prachand’

The choppers were inducted into the IAF at a ceremony in Jodhpur today. The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station. The Induction Ceremony was conducted in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

“I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it”, he tweeted yesterday.

Today, Rajnath Singh described the induction of the indigenously-built LCH into the IAF as a “momentous occasion” for India’s defence production.

“The IAF has been playing an important role in protecting India’s sovereignty and I am confident that its overall capability will enhance further following induction of LCH,” Singh said in his address.

Speaking at the Induction Ceremony of Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Jodhpur.

https://t.co/7lQ6yYpNAG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 3, 2022



The LCH has been developed by aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions.