PPSC Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts Begins, Apply This Way

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has started the recruitment process for 75 posts of Naib Tehsildars. Candidates willing and eligible to get a government job can apply online with the prescribed format on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission https://ppsc.gov.in.

Applications for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar have started from Friday, December 18, 2020. The last date for online registration for these posts is Friday, January 08, 2021.

How to apply: For application visit the website – www.ppsc.gov.in. Click on Open Advertisement in the Advertisement section which appears below the main picture on the homepage.

Click Apply / View next to the title of recruitment to the 78 posts of Naib Tehsildar which appears at the top of the screen.

After reading all the information given, click on the APPLY ONLINE link given below.

Read detailed notification for application-related conditions here.

Click here for online application.