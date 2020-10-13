Kolkata: A powerful blast blew off a portion of a roof and wall of a club building in Kolkata’s Beleghata area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the first floor of Gandhimath Friends Circle Club early in the day.

According to police sources, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Kolkata Police deputy commissioner (Eastern suburban division) Ajay Prasad reached the spot after the blast.

“We are probing into the matter. The dog squad has come. The forensic team will also examine the spot,” Prasad said. It would be difficult to say anything about the nature of the blast before having a proper examination. A forensic team has begun the probe, he added.

The police will find out if there was explosives being stocked in the building, sources said.