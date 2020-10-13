Kolkata Beleghata blast
Photo Credit: ANI

Powerful Blast Rocks Kolkata’s Beleghata Area, Blows Off Concrete Roof

By IANS

Kolkata: A powerful blast blew off a portion of a roof and wall of a club building in Kolkata’s Beleghata area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the first floor of Gandhimath Friends Circle Club early in the day.
According to police sources, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Kolkata Police deputy commissioner (Eastern suburban division) Ajay Prasad reached the spot after the blast.

“We are probing into the matter. The dog squad has come. The forensic team will also examine the spot,” Prasad said. It would be difficult to say anything about the nature of the blast before having a proper examination. A forensic team has begun the probe, he added.

The police will find out if there was explosives being stocked in the building, sources said.

You might also like
Nation

Hathras Rape Case: CBI To Speak To Victim’s Family And Eyewitnesses

Nation

Airlines Job Racket Busted, Duped Hundreds Across India

Nation

Delhi Records Season’s Worst Air Day, AQI Mounts To 304

Miscellany

I Dream Of Making Indian Cuisine World’s Number One Says Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.