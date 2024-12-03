Potato crisis in West Bengal, prices may skyrocket as traders to go on indefinite strike

Kolkata: There might be a major potato crisis in West Bengal and the price of this quintessential vegetable may skyrocket said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the West Bengal Progressive Potato Traders’ Association has called for a strike. It has been reported that their demands have not been heard by the state government. The association further said that they will go on a strike as the assurances have not been met.

The association wants the state government to relax the curbs on sending potato to other states.

However further details are awaited in this regard. There is no final confirmation regarding the strike. Potato godowns in Odisha are also empty, the potato crisis in Odisha markets seems to have hit consumers hard. Potato trucks seems to have stopped coming from West Bengal.