Portion of building collapses in Mumbai’s Madanpura, Rescue Op underway

Advertisement

Mumbai: A rescue operation is underway after a portion of a building collapsed in the Madanpura area of Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer VN Sangale told ANI, “The building collapsed at around 1 pm and four fire engines immediately reached the spot…Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital…Rescue operation is underway…”

Advertisement

More details are awaited

(Source: ANI)