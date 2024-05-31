Porsche crash case: Accused minor’s father, grandpa get 14-day judicial custody

Pune: A court here on Friday sent Pune builder Vishal S. Agarwal and his father Surendrakumar B. Agarwal to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the case about threats and abduction of their driver and other charges.

The accused are the father and grandfather of the accused minor boy currently in a juvenile correctional home whose speeding Porsche car killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, both aged 24, early on May 19, triggering an outrage.

While Vishal S. Agarwal, 50, was arrested late on Monday (May 27), Surendrakumar B. Agarwal had been arrested earlier under fresh charges, and both were remanded to police custody till May 31.

Simultaneously, the minor accused’s mother, Shivani V. Agarwal has now come under the police radar in connection with the probe into the swapping of the boy’s original blood report which was swapped, ostensibly to get him off the hook in the serious crime. \

In a related development, a couple of friends of the 17-year-old boy who were in the Porsche, have told the Pune Police that he was heavily drunk and driving at the time of the crash that killed IT professionals Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya that morning.

Earlier, another eyewitness to the car crash had recounted how he barely missed getting a deadly hit by the Porsche which, barely seconds later rammed into the motorcycle ahead on which the techies were travelling, killing them.

Subsequently, the resident of Kalyani Nagar noticed a heavily sozzled boy along with another person emerging from the vehicle and getting thrashed by an angry mob that had gathered there.

The eyewitness further claimed before mediapersons that the boy pleaded and even offered ‘as much money as you want’ to spare them the thrashing before they were handed over to the Yerawada Police Station, and it triggered a national furore the next day (May 20).