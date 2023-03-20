Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Porn clip gets played at Patna station for 3 mins, people shocked: Watch

Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played on all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms.

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Patna railway station
Image Credit: IANS

Patna: Hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains at the Patna railway station faced an awkward situation when a porn clip played on all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The contract for telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of the Danapur division is given to a private company.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.

Confirming the incident, Prabhat Kumar, the official spokesperson of the DRM office in Danapur, said: “We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and started the process of cancellation of the contract. We have registered an FIR against the company officials… It is an intolerable incident. We will blacklist this company.”

Sources said that a similar incident had taken place on Sunday morning as well in the same railway station.

(Inputs from IANS)
