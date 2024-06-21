Porn addict alcoholic man kills 12-year-old daughter for resisting rape

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a porn addicted man allegedly killed his 12 year old daughter as the girl resisted him from raping her. The incident took place in Telangana.

As per reports, the porn addict alcoholic man on June 7 took her daughter to an isolated place in the forest and tried to rape her.

Reportedly, his family had moved to Miyapur in Hyderabad from the Mahubabad district of Telangana a few days ago. On June 7, the girl said she wanted to return to Mahbubabad. Accordingly, her father picked her up from a local grocery store saying he would take her to her mother. However, he took her to an isolated place in the forest. He was caught parking his vehicle in the CCTV footage. There she wanted to enact a scene of rape and as the girl resisted he pushed her on the ground. So the girl sustained injury and started bleeding when the man allegedly hit her with a stone for which eventually the girl died.

Reportedly, the accused even filed a missing complaint in the name of his daughter to misguide police.

