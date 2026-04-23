Polling underway in Tamil Nadu, newlywed couples turn up in wedding attire to cast their votes

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Tirupathur: Voting is currently underway for 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with voters in significant numbers turning up at polling stations. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Amid a visible enthusiasm among the voters, a newly married couple arrived at a polling booth in Tirupathur to cast their votes.

Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple drew the attention of everyone around. Smiling warmly, they stepped forward to cast their votes and fulfil their civic duty.

In another similar instance, a newly-married couple visited a polling booth at KAP Viswanatham Higher Secondary School in the Tiruchirappalli West constituency and cast their votes, fulfilling their democratic responsibility.

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They also appealed to the public to exercise their right to vote.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 70 per cent polling till 3 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this morning. Voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

(Source: ANI)