Polling in Jammu and Kashmir for 3rd phase ends

New Delhi: The polling in Jammu and Kashmir for the third and final phase ended on Tuesday. Reportedly, polling across 40 seats in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir of Assembly elections in the union territory ended today. The voter turnout was 65.65 per cent.

As per reports, the three-phased Assembly Election in Jammu and Kashmir came to conclude with the last and third phase poll today.

Elections Commission of India, had issued formal schedule on 16th August 2024. Poll for 24 Assemblies was held on 18th September, second phase for 26 Assemblies on 25th September and last phase was held today for 40 Assembly Constituencies.

Poll percentage in 1stphase was 61.38 %, in 2nd phase it was 57.31 % and in last third phase poll percentage is 68.72 % (tentative). Overall poll percentage comes to tentatively 63.45 %.