TRF owns three terrorists killed by forces in Kashmir.
Policeman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kashmir’s Kulgam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed after suspected terrorists shot him from close range in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to police, terrorists shot Abdul Rashid Dar multiple times at his home village Furrah, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

“Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and search is on to nab the terrorists,” police said.

(Inputs From IANS)

 

